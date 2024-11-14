Travis Kelce's mom dishes on son and Taylor Swift’s holiday plans

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy a close relationship

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, was asked if Taylor Swift would be joining their family for Thanksgiving this year, in her latest interview.

The 72-year-old made an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, November 14th, where she shed light on the family’s plans for the upcoming holiday.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she told the host.

Speaking of the holiday dinner, the mom of two said, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

However, Donna added that the Anti-Hero hitmaker might not be able to make it home for the occasion because “she’s kinda busy right now.”

“She has her tour to do,” Donna said, referring to the 14-time-Grammy winner’s Eras Tour, which is set to resume in Canada on Thursday.

It remains unclear if Taylor would spend Thanksgiving with her loved ones since she does have a 13-day break from tour at that time.

This comes after the pop superstar recently made headlines with her appearance at the tight end’s game on Sunday, November 10th. Travis' team remains unbeaten in this year's NFL season after another victory on the weekend.