'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reacts to ‘retirement’ rumours

Denzel Washington to star with Pedro Pascal in 'Gladiator II'

Denzel Washington’s retirement speculations have been making round on internet lately; the actor has dashed down all the rumours officially.

The Equalizer actor in a statement cleared the air, saying ‘it is not over yet’ as he has a lot of films lined up next.

Recently, while promoting Gladiator II, he told Yahoo UK Editor, Roxy Simons: "It's not over, let them know it's not over, I'm not retiring tomorrow.”

The 69-year-old actor revealed that he does want to go behind the camera someday, which means he would love to work as a director. But he didn’t mean that he is retiring anytime soon.

“I said I have all these films to do and then I want to get behind the camera, which is going to take a year or two, or three.”

Washington went on to say: "So, do the math, I think I mentioned five or six films [so] even if I did one a year - which it won't be - but even if I did, that is six years and I'm 70 in a month, that's 76.”

“If I direct the movie after that, that's two to three years, that's 79”, informed the Flight actor.

Denzel is currently busy promoting his new film with Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, which is slated to release on November 15.