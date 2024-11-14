Selena Gomez makes surprising confession about childhood choice

Selena Gomez, who started her acting career back in 2002 with a iconic television series, talked about a hard decision she took as a child that left her 'stunned.'

The 32-year-old star admitted that starting her career in such early age when she was just 12 years old has affected her personal growth.

The pop star, who rose to fame with her role in Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, felt that the industry has bound her.

Taking a trip down memory lane when the singer found herself under a massive spotlight, that too while being a part of Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood.

Gomez shared, "I have no regrets and I have a fantastic family and there were rules laid down by my parents and I'm appreciative of that."

"However, I don't think I would've done it very young if I was thinking of myself now,” she added.

"There were a lot of things that I felt stunted by."

She further explained the kind of pressure she endured throughout her career was really difficult to face.

The Calm Down singer continued, "It was a very difficult time."

Selena, who inspires people with her music worldwide, has been attracting attention with her recent romance with beau Benny Blanco as they have built a very strong bond ever since they started dating.