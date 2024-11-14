Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy still in denial

'Kate Cassidy is trying to be involved in plans to honour Liam's life', reports

Liam Payne’s partner Kate Cassidy is reportedly still in a state of shock and disbelief over boyfriend’s tragic death.

Kate and Liam have been dating each other for the past two years prior to his death. Their love blossomed day by day to the point where the Strip That Down singer was nearly close to proposing the love of his life.

The social media influencer, soon after the 31-year-old singer’s death, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram revealing that the late singer left her a note proposing marriage. She also dropped the image of that love note.

“I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said: 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444”, revealed Cassidy.

According to sources, the 25-year-old is having a hard time accepting Payne's sudden demise.

"She's still in shock and disbelief. It's been a very difficult time for her. Kate is trying her best to process everything and surround herself with loved ones.”

“She is trying to be involved in plans to honour and remember Liam's life and memory”, informed Entertainment Tonight.

The Former 'One Direction' band member passed away on October 16 after meeting a horrific accident in Argentina. He fell from the balcony of Casa Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires.