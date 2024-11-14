 
Travis Scott sparks curiosity as he parties with Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner share two children together, daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster

By Web Desk
November 14, 2024
Travis Scott sparks curiosity as he parties with Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole

The American Rapper Travis Scott spotted partying with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend at a strip club in Los Angeles.

The Trance vocalist and Kayla Nicole was captured at Hollywood Cheetahs, following a party hosted at Funke in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kayla was seen in an all-brown outfit, flaunting a brown silk satin dress and a leather coat of the same colour.

Moreover, she adorned her all over look through accessorizing with pointed heels and a bright red small clutch.

The sports journalist enhanced her features by opting a subtle look with neutral-colored eye shadow and a lip tint, styling her locks in a high braid.

Meanwhile, the rapper kept it casual, wearing baggy pants with a black T-shirt and matching sneakers. 

The 33-year-old's sister, Jordan Webster also accompanied the duo and shared the update through her Instagram story.

A clip posted to Jordan's story showed Nicole and her friends grooving to a song, with the rapper dancing in the background.

“I <3 my friends,” she captioned the clip.

For the unknown, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole started dating in 2017, and kept an on-again, off-again relationship for almost five years before calling it quits permanently. 