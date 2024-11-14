Travis Scott sparks curiosity as he parties with Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole

The American Rapper Travis Scott spotted partying with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend at a strip club in Los Angeles.

The Trance vocalist and Kayla Nicole was captured at Hollywood Cheetahs, following a party hosted at Funke in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kayla was seen in an all-brown outfit, flaunting a brown silk satin dress and a leather coat of the same colour.

Moreover, she adorned her all over look through accessorizing with pointed heels and a bright red small clutch.

The sports journalist enhanced her features by opting a subtle look with neutral-colored eye shadow and a lip tint, styling her locks in a high braid.

Meanwhile, the rapper kept it casual, wearing baggy pants with a black T-shirt and matching sneakers.

The 33-year-old's sister, Jordan Webster also accompanied the duo and shared the update through her Instagram story.

A clip posted to Jordan's story showed Nicole and her friends grooving to a song, with the rapper dancing in the background.

“I <3 my friends,” she captioned the clip.

For the unknown, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole started dating in 2017, and kept an on-again, off-again relationship for almost five years before calling it quits permanently.