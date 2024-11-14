Kesha breaks silence on dress mishap at Red carpet

Kesha calls herself 'iconic' in response to her unconventional dress at Red Carpet

Kesha recently came under scrutiny on the internet for her outfit as she marked her return to the red carpet fourteen years later.

The 37-year-old popstar seemingly gave a nod to one of her iconic looks 10 years ago as she appeared at the GLAMOUR Germany’s Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, November 12th.

The TiK ToK hitmaker had to stop mid-way through her walk for a shoe change as she arrived, sporting a backless top with a scalloped hem with a matching mini-skirt, both resembling the look of her 2010 trash bag outfit.

The Die Young songstress’ dress featured a slit and a long train which she paired with long black heels.

Kesha’s heels featured a phone placed atop of a miniature tripod attachment which she later changed into a pair of strappy sandals with spike details on them, at the event where she was named Woman of the year music icon.

Reacting to the questions about her choice of outfit, the iconic popstar told GLAMOUR Magazine, "I am iconic. This is iconic. And I’ve looked at how I became so iconic and it’s been through making art out of trash, So I am the iconic trash.”

This comes after the Cannibal singer donned a trashbag outfit in a 2010 red carpet show.