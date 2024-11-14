Kaia Gerber confesses she enjoys to act unintelligent: Here’s why

Kaia Gerber makes shocking admission about her glamorous appearance

Kaia Gerber has recently revealed she enjoys to act as half-wit to see people’s reaction.

Speaking to Vogue, the Batman star confessed, “It is quite entertaining... to see them react to me.”

Kaia shared that she’s “nerd at heart” despite her glamorous appearances.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model and actress also shared her strategy to relieve stress amid her busy, hectic work schedule.

“I open a drawer and start organizing,” stated the 23-year-old.

Earlier, a source revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kaia’s celebrity parents expressed their concerns over her three-year relationship with Elvis actor Austin Butler

An insider told the outlet, “Kaia’s parents both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't.”

“After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, Austin has shown no sign of asking her to get engaged,” remarked an insider.

The source further said, “They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?”

Kaia and Austin, who made their relationship public in March 2022, have tried to keep a relatively private relationship.

In February, Kaia spoke to the Wall Street Journal and said she wanted to keep her personal relationships private.

“Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” added the actress.