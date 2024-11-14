Paul Mescal shares exciting thoughts about third installment of Gladiator

Paul Mescal, known for his role in Normal People, returned to silver screen in 2000s original Gladiator’s sequel.
Even though, Gladiator II took 24 years to become a reality yet the The Lost Daughter star is already eyeing its third instalment.
During Gladiators II premiere in London on November 13th, the Slip Away crooner expressed his potential of another instalment.
“Gladiator 3,” he told Variety Magazine, “Oh yeah, massively down.”
“I don’t think it will be 24 years but I have no idea when it will be,” Mescal added.
Previously, in an interview with The Times magazine the 28-year-old actor admitted that Gladiators II has changed his life in ways he wasn’t prepared for.
He confessed that he won’t have a quiet life anymore and will be quite “depressed” since people might stop him on streets because of his fame.
“If the film impacts my life in that way I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see,” he added.
Mescal plays the lead role in Gladiator II - directed by Ridley Scott - alongside the star-studded cast including, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.
It is to mention that if a third instalment of Gladiator happens, it would be Mescal’s first official franchise role.
