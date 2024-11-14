Sarah Ferguson releases her dance video as King Charles turns 76

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has released her latest dance video as she celebrated the moments with the local women during her recent visit to Samoa.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the Duchess of York shared her stunning dance moves, attracting massive praise from her fans.

The video comes on the eve of King Charles III's 76th birthday as the monarch has received tributes from Britons and his loved ones on his big day.

In video, Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, is seen showing her dancing skills with women.

Ferguson was reportedly asked to appear in this year's "Strictly Come Dancing 20th anniversary special, but she did not accept the offer.

The Duchess of York still lives at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew as the Duke has reportedly found the funds for the upkeep of the royal residence.

In another post, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has shared a never-before-seen look inside the walls of the grand building.

The 64-year-ol shared a photo for World Kindness Day, holding her own book titled A Gift of Kindness.

Sarah was sitting in her personal office as she smiled proudly at the camera with her publication. This rare peek inside her working space revealed a number of personal items including two family photos in frames and an astrology print on the wall.