Taylor Swift's shocking response to Travis Kelce home burglary

Taylor Swift shocking response to Travis Kelce home burglary

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fans, who have been rooting for the ‘it’ couple since they began dating in summer 2023, awaited the Eras Tour performer’s response to Travis’ home burglary only to be shocked at what the global pop icon says later.

The Super Bowl Champion’s Leawood mansion was burglarized within 48 hours after Patrick Mahomes’ burglary. The bodyguard at the Mahomes’ Belton, Mo., estate reported the break-in right after midnight October 6.

The loss bore by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in the incident are unknown; however, the Super Bowl Champion lost $20,000 in cash and bore damage to the back door of his home.

Swifties along with NFL star's fans looked for the Karma crooner’s response.

The 14-time Grammy winner, who recently bagged six nominations at the Grammys 2025, finally broke silence and shockingly said not more than one word, according to Page Six.

A source exclusively told the outlet that she was “thankful”.

Instead of reacting furiously or pulling the strings in the investigation being the global pop icon with the ‘Midas touch’, Swift showed her humble side and simply expressed relief that no one was hurt during the robbery.

The source said, “She’s thankful that no one was hurt and that neither of them were home during the robberies”

The FBI when contacted by Daily Mail hasn’t given any statement regarding the existence of the reported investigations into the act. However, the mere fact that the FBI is involved in this leads to speculations that the two robberies were not incidental, rather these are linked to organized crime group that goes beyond Missouri.

On the work front, the Grotesquerie actor is set to face off against Bufallo Bills on Sunday, November 17, while the Shake It Off hitmaker is currently in Canada to resume her Eras Tour.