Prince William, Kate release rare King Charles photo for birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose a special way to mark the 76th birthday of King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official social media to share a swanky photo of the monarch from his trip to Samoa last month for the sweet tribute.

Dressed in a beige-coloured suit and sporting a pair of black shades, Charles appeared in good spirits wearing a flower garland in the rare photo.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” the future king and Queen wrote atop the post.

This is first official birthday of the monarch after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. While the King has resumed many of his public-facing royal engagements and duties, he is still undergoing treatment.

Charles was born on November 14th, 1948, but the state celebrations for the monarch’s big took place in June with the King’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour.

According to reports, Charles is treating his birthday like a normal day and will be carrying out his routine engagements as planned.

Another report revealed that the monarch will also be using the occasion to mark the first anniversary of his Coronation Food Project, which aims to “circulate tonnes of surplus food and aim to transform the ability of charities like FareShare and the Felix Project to support communities most in need.”