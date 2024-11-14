King Charles 76th birthday: Buckingham Palace releases special tribute

Buckingham Palace issued a special message for King Charles as he turned 76 on Thursday, November 14th.

Despite having his birthday in November, the monarch had officially celebrated his birthday in June with the annual Trooping the Colour parade, which is also known as the King’s Birthday Parade. The tradition has been set for whoever is on the throne.

This will be King Charles’ first official birthday after announcing his cancer diagnosis in February, this year. While the King is reportedly "doing better", he is still undergoing treatment.

To mark the special occasion, the Palace shared a portrait of the king, dressed in a royal blue suit, smiling at the camera, in what appears to be the throne room.

The caption accompanied by the photo simply read, "Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today."



Previously, it was reported that to mark his milestone celebration amid his health woes, Charles had planned to extend his Coronation Food Project, which was launched last year.

The King is set to open two, one in person and one virtually, Coronation Food Hubs to mark the project’s first anniversary.

The hubs will serve major distribution centres to “circulate tonnes of surplus food and aim to transform the ability of charities like FareShare and the Felix Project to support communities most in need.”