Lady Gaga fans divided as she joins cast of Netflix’s 'Wednesday' Season 2

Lady Gaga fans in surprise after she joins cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2

Lady Gaga’s fans are divided as she joins the cast of Netflix’s hit series, Wednesday for second season.

Details of Gaga’s role have not been disclosed, but the singer has started filming in Europe alongside castmates Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Gomez Addams and Emma Myers, per Entertainment Weekly.

After the news, fans took to social media and shared their two cents in the comment section of different media outlets’ social media account.

Some were happy with the news and called it “iconic”, while there were many who expressed their disappointment as one wrote, “Lady Gaga is not an actress.”

Another said, “Pray it doesn’t get done like Joker 2.”

“She is a great singer and an awful actress. Please don’t do to Wednesday what you did to Joker 2,” mentioned a third user.

A fourth user quipped, “Please no song, no musical, no nothing for Gaga. Someone stops her.”

Earlier in January 2023, Ortega, who is a die-hard fan of Gaga, shared what role she would like to see her take on while speaking to Variety.

“I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way,” said the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice actress.

She added, “So, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

Meanwhile, Gaga recently appeared in Joker: Folie à Deux. She previously worked on a television show season 5 of American Horror Story, for which she also won a Golden Globe.