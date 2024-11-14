Kim Kardashian talks solo parenting struggles amid Kanye West absence

Kim Kardashian opens up about raising four kids alone

Kim Kardashian has recently reflected on navigating parenthood in the absence of her former husband Kanye West for 57 days.

Speaking on November 12 episode of iHeart What The Winkler? Podcast, the SKIMS founder opened up about parenting alone these days without ex-husband Kanye, who is in Japan with his current wife, Bianca Censori for over a month.

Kim told the host, “I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting.”

“And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” remarked the 44-year-old.

However, Kim revealed, “Sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’”

“And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself,” said the reality star.

Sharing insight into her busy morning routine with her four kids, Kim explained, “I even carpool this morning. Everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I'm at like a pit stop of a race car driver.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she’s not harsh with her kids but now she believed she had to “put her foot down”.

For the unversed, Kim’s son Saint previously shared a post promoting his Fortnite account on her Instagram. The star faced backlash sharing such an out of touch Instagram Reel on her page.

“If I don't do this now and fight through the tears, as uncomfortable as that is, then they are always going to get their way,” said the reality star.

Kim added, “The lesson won't be learned.”