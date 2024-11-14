Ariana Grande’s one ‘obsession’ from ‘Wicked’ set revealed

Ariana Grande felt 'obsessed' with 'munchkins' on 'Wicked' set

Ariana Grande had a “wicked” obsession.

Grande felt “immediately obsessed” the first time she saw the Munchkins on the Ivinghoe set of Wicked back in 2022.

“She was just obsessed immediately. She wanted her phone to take pictures of all of us,” Ricardo Ludgero Souza, who plays one of the dancing Munchkins, shared with TMZ on Wednesday.

“The film uses CGI. So we had like blue blocks everywhere to, like, replicate for post production. So we'd be sitting down and she would just be coming up to us and talking and trying to take photos.”

In contrast to Victor Fleming's 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, which famously cast over a hundred little people as Munchkins, director Jon M. Chu opted for a fresh approach.

“With the Munchkins we really wanted to define as a culture, not a size, not a look,” the 45-year-old filmmaker said in the BTS featurette of the movie.

“They are made up of many different types of people in Oz. They're a very agricultural culture. They are in charge of collecting the color from the tulip fields.”