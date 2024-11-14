Rob Lowe reacts to Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos' 'crush' confession

Rob Lowe responds to Joan Vassos' confession

Rob Lowe wants to be Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos' Golden Bachelor.

During an October 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos shared that she had been an extra in the 1985 film St. Elmo’s Fire and hinted that Rob Lowe had been her dream man ever since.

“I did get to meet him, and since I met him, I’ve had this huge celebrity crush on Rob Lowe,” she confessed.

“Would you trade in whoever you selected on The Golden Bachelor for Rob Lowe?” host Jimmy Kimmel asked.

Without even taking a second, Vassos, 61, replied, “Like, in one second!”, and to her luck, Lowe would love that.

The actor and TV host took to Instagram with a video response on Nov. 13 just hours before The Golden Bachelorette finale.

The clip has a cut from Vassos’ interview confession shifting to Lowe sitting and watching before he looks up from his phone and exclaims, “I could be The Golden Bachelor.”

“That’s better than a Golden Globe — I think,” Lowe further quipped.

“Excited for the finale!” he wrote in the caption of the post and tagged Vassos’ and The Golden Bachelorette’s accounts.