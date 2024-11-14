John Krasinski recalls love at first sight with wife Emily Blunt, ‘the second I met her’

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as the sexiest man alive

John Krasinski knew Emily Blunt was the right one for him “the second” he met her.

In an interview with People for his Sexiest Man Alive cover story, he recalled the spark he felt in him when he met her Blunt.

“I don't know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her. And as soon as I shook her hand, I just knew,” Krasinski recounted.

The 45-year-old and the Devil Wears Prada actress are now parents to daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Krasinski also shed light on how they improved their relationship as years passed.

“It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and constantly evolving,” he said. “And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

The actor then detailed how they find time for each other and their daughters amid their hectic schedules.

“You never want to work at the same time because it's not only important to be there for the kids, it's important for us because I think it keeps us completely and totally centred,” Krasinski explained.

“Listen, it's a juggle when you're travelling around the world, but luckily we've got great kids and great friends and family who allow us to, when we travel, bring the whole circus with us.”

And they always find time for themselves as husband and wife.

“We love going out to a dinner, just getting out,” Krasinski said.

“The kids will ask, ‘What? You're going out?’ And it's like, ‘Yeah, it's the first time in four months. Thanks.’ When we go out on a date, it's usually dinner and catching up. Because weirdly, that's the thing that you don't always get a chance to do.”