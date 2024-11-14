Zendaya opens up on ‘working’ with boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya, Tom Holland working together in 2026

Zendaya got candid on how she feels working with her beau Tom Holland.

While joining the star-studded lineup on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 31st Annual Hollywood Issue, the actress shared about the “chemistry” she has with Holland when the couple is working together.

When asked if “is it ever weird acting opposite each other?”, Zendaya said, “Not really,” making sure to let everyone know how the situation is completely opposite.

“It’s actually strangely comfortable,” she added. “It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside.”

“I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

The star also shed light on when Euphoria season 3 starts filming.

“[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria,” she said.

“I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January. My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty.”