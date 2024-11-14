John Krasinski being named Sexiest Man Alive sparks surprising fan theory

John Krasinski reportedly could not believe being named the Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski as 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive invoked a mixed reaction from social media, pleasing some fans while leaving the others disappointed.

Meanwhile some social media users have found an interesting link between the John Krasinski win and recent US elections.

When it was revealed on Tuesday evening, November 12th that the former Office actor had been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive this year, people took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal a humorous theory.

While some users seemed to be excited about the news, others were quite upset and started listing all the recent news that disappointed them recently, sharing that all of it surprisingly took place on a Tuesday.

“Trump is President, [Ariana Grande] was snubbed at the Grammys, and now John Krasinski is the Sexiest Man Alive,” one such fan wrote.

Another joked, “First Trump won the election and now it’s John Krasinski winning People’s Sexiest Man Alive… another devastating Tuesday night.”

“No hate to John Krasinski but this was the last thing I needed after Trump getting re-elected,” wrote a third.

Drawing the interesting connection, someone added, “Both on a Tuesday too. Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Bailey were right there.”

This comes after the Quiet Place director revealed that his reaction was of utter disbelief when he got the good news.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts, other than, ‘Maybe I'm being Punk'd,’” he told People Magazine.