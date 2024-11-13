Taylor Swift depicts love for easter eggs with newly launched fashion wear

Taylor Swift's have launched winter wear festive collection, comprising of cheerful garments, snug knitwear along with some Easter eggs.

The 34-year-old has unveiled a luxury range, showcasing products drawn from each of her 11 albums.

Swift give a sneak peek of her festive collection through Taylor Nation’s social media, on Wednesday.

The audio visual begins with showcasing the packages adorned with gray bows and some ribbons starts falling in front of the camera.

A message pops up on the screen, which reads: “Taylor Swift the Holiday Collection arriving shortly.”

The assortment features socks, bedtime attire, hoodies, decorations, and much more.

One of the highlighted items is a typewriter ornament ($25) inspired by the Tortured Poets Department, a nod to her track of the same name.

Moreover, another striking item that US Weekly anticipates could be the I Almost Jumped In flannel pajama ensemble ($75).

The PJs are showcased in a bold red and black tartan pattern with “Gold Rush” lyrics embossed on the pocket with a golden thread .

Moreover, Cardigan socks ($25) could be an addition in the items for a fresh take on her Folklore sweater.

A month back, Taylor Swift launched a collection named, “Greatest in the League,” on National Boyfriend Day, for her partner Travis Kelce.