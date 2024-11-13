Robbie Williams vows to take 'decisive' action following Liam Payne's death

Robbie Williams reflects on Liam Payne's death

Robbie Williams is reflecting on Liam Payne's death almost a month after the singer tragically passed away.

The former One Direction singer plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.

The Argentinian prosecutor's office revealed that Liam's cause of death was due to multiple traumas as well as internal and external bleeding.

During an exclusive interview with Newstalk in Dublin, Williams said that the late singer's death "won't go unnoticed."

He said, “I’m sure things will be done in his name to make things better. What they are, I don’t know yet, but I’m in. It’s very difficult [and a] grey area to put things into place, to look after people properly. I know there are talks about what to do and how to facilitate this, but [that] comes with already having money in place.

“That negates the young manager and the young band that are doing everything out the back of a Transit van – who don’t have the money in place to facilitate it. So there’s all of these grey areas."

In addition, the English singer-songwriter said that Liam's death has left a lasting impression on the entire music industry.

He vowed to take decisive action to address the issue, as young artists face struggles in the industry.

Payne rose to fame after he appeared on The X Factor back in 2010.