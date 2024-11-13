'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' creator already has an idea for fourth sequel

Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba to star in 'Sonic 3'

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 end will be putting the basis of the fourth installment.

Director, Jeff Fowler revealed that he has been talking to his team about ongoing 'fan debate online' surrounding what characters the franchise can further add to make another entry.

According to Jeff, Sonic 3 will be teasing new characters, hinting towards a fourth part.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the 46-year-old filmmaker said: “It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations.”

“We've all got our favourites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters”, added Fowler.

The third sequel of Sonic the Hedgehog has introduced new Sega character, 'Shadow' to be the new villain. The new film will be a continuation of the 2022 film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features A-lister actors including, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Tom Butler, Ben Schwartz, Alyla Brown and many more.

The film is slated to release worldwide on December 20, 2024.