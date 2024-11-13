Timothée Chalamet unveils Bob Dylan 'modified' his biopic script

Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' is set to release on December 25

Timothée Chalamet, who has been taken on-board to play Bob Dylan’s biopic, revealed that the veteran singer and songwriter made alterations in the script of the upcoming movie.

Wonka actor shared that Dylan was the one to approve the script, however, he did make some changes which the 28-year-old star enjoyed.

Chalamet, in his interview with The Zane Lowe Show, opened: “He approved the script, he made modifications to the script, there are lines that are his in the script that I relished.”

Though, Timothée, 28, was not aware of the changes the 83-year-old singer made until he was told by the director, James Mangold.

He revealed: “There was one I was saying to James Mangold … ‘This is good, man. When did you come up with this?’ He goes, ‘Bob put that in.”

“He has the Bob-annotated script. I want it”, added the Dune star.

The Academy nominated actor agreed on playing the biography of Bob Dylan titled, A Complete Unknown, without even meeting him in person.

Timothée shared that he never met the legendary pop star, but he has seen Like A Rolling Stone singer 'live'.