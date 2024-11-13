Channing Tatum responds to Ryan Reynolds’ comment about ‘Gambit’ movie

Channing Tatum shares reaction to Ryan Reynolds' comment about 'Gambit' movie

Channing Tatum has recently hinted he might join Ryan Reynolds for another Marvel movie after Deadpool & Wolverine.

On November 12, the Magic Mike actor took a screenshot from Ryan’s social media post and re-shared on his Instagram Story.

Interestingly, the Free Guy actor posted his own quote from Marvel fan account, MCU.Portal on IG.

The quote read, “When he makes a Gambit movie, I’ll return the favour,” which Ryan referred to Channing’s character in the 2024 hit movie.

It added, “If he needs a Deadpool, I can do that. Someone to provide fresh orange slices to the crew, no problem. Name it.”

In response, the Dear John star called Ryan “the best human ever”.

He also said, “Also, this is a binding contract.”

At the bottom of his IG Story, Channing wrote, “True Story”.

Earlier this month, Ryan praised Channing’s performance in Deadpool & Wolverine movie in an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast.

“I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role,” stated the IF actor.

He pointed out, “It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.”

“And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character, but also he's so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps,” said Ryan.