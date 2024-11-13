Meghan Markle's sister Samantha breaks silence on threats to Duchess

Samantha Markle has denied being part of any "troll" group targeting the Duchess of Sussex, blasting the claims as a "disparaging campaign against her".

In new court filings, Meghan's sister claims she has no links or connections with the "hate group" against Prince Harry's wife.

Meghan was sued by her half-sister over comments she made to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and on her and Harry's Netflix docuseries in 2022.

Samantha flayed the former Suits actress for her "false and malicious lies" about her fairytale "rags-to-royalty" upbringing and contested her claim that she "grew up as an only child".

But she lost the case back in March when a US court dismissed the defamation case. However, she is currently fighting to appeal the ruling at the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

In the Netflix docuseries, it was stated that Samantha "was part of the group that was putting out ... disinformation" against Meghan and also featured a clip of the duchess herself saying: "You are making people want to kill me".

The filing reportedly read: "There can be no doubt that Meghan Markle attacked her sister Samantha Markle verbally in her documentary."

It added that Samantha "never was part of any group which put out disinformation, never trolled Meghan, was never part of any hate group, never used the N-word on tweets, never monetarised any hate tweets against Meghan, or did anything to make anyone want to kill Meghan or have Meghan made nervous because of any such activity."