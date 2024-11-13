Gavin Casalegno surprises fans with delightful life update

Gavin Casalegno ties knot with girlfriend Cheyanne King in an intimate wedding

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor, Gavin Casalegno thrilled fans with an exciting news about a big change in his life on Tuesday.

The Vampire Diaries star tied the knot with girlfriend Cheyanne King in an intimate wedding, the star broke the news on his social media handle.

He took to Instagram on November 12 to make the delightful announcement, sharing a carrousel of the wedding ceremony photos.

The 25-year-old captioned the post, “Forever captivated by you" (dove emoji)

The post was soon flooded with comments from his well-wishers including Taylor Lautner who wrote, “Let’s gooooo.”

Gevin kept the relationship undercover hence many fans were surprised by the news as one questioned, “EXCUSE ME DID I MISS A CHAPTER?”

While another exclaimed, “THE GASP I GASPED!!!!! Congratulations (couple of red heart emojis)

“okay hard launch !!!!!” one penned.

Previously, in conversation with Shondaland in July, Caselegno shared that his rising fame has taught him to be “more private.”

"I definitely have just learned to be more private, which is super-interesting because I’m always out in public," he told the outlet.

"I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being."

The first two seasons of Caselegno’s famous TV show The Summer I Turned Pretty, which featured couple of Taylor Swift songs, have garnered massive praise from the viewers.

The third season is slated to be released in summer 2025.