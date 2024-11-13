Rihanna enjoys solo outing in Los Angeles amid retirement controversy

Rihanna was recently spotted enjoying a solo outing in Los Angeles following her recent comments about her musical career.

On November 11, the Daily Mail reported that the Diamonds hitmaker was photographed arriving at her favourite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica.

For the night out, Rihanna wore a silk, nude-brown top, which she paired with blue jeans. She completed her look with a fur coat and a striking cross necklace.

This sighting came shortly after her remarks about possibly stepping back from the music industry.

During the opening of the Fenty Beauty X Puma event, the globally recognized singer said, "Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me."

After these comments, her fans began to worry that she might never finish her highly anticipated ninth studio album or release new music again.

Several of the fans and admirers took to their social media accounts to express their disappointments.

Previously, while discussing her new ventures as a businesswoman, Rihanna shared with W magazine her inspiration for colourful clothing.

However, the 36-year-old singer has remained silent on the recent fears of her fans.