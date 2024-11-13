Brandon Sklenar lands next role in new movie ‘The Olympian’

Brandon Sklenar has gained increased recognition after his flawless portrayal of Atlas in 'It Ends With Us.'

Brandon Sklenar has been cast for a movie written and directed by Tony Tost.

On Tuesday, November 12th, was confirmed to be a part of the movie The Olympian, which is said to be based on a true story.

Brandon plays Brad Alan, who was cut from the Ivy League Olympic camp after losing the Singles Trial.

Out of time and options, he teams up with a fisherman, defeating the camp at the national trials and ultimately winning a gold medal in rowing at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

According to Deadline, the film will follow Brad’s journey and highlight his relationship with his team coach and showcase his win as he gets the first gold medal in rowing in 50 years.

The star took to Instagram with excitement, captioning, "I cannot wait to bring this story to life. A dream."

The 34-year-old actor has received significant praise for his recent role as Atlas in It Ends With Us, directed by Justin Baldoni.

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by fan-favorite author Colleen Hoover.

The 1923 actor is also set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in another book adaptation, The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig.