Kate Middleton gives new tension to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, who's set to make next public appearance at annual carol service as host, has seemingly shattered Meghan Markle's dream to get the spotlight this Christmas.

A palace insider has confirmed that The Princess of Wales is all set to resume her royal duties as she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

They added: "Princess Catherine is ensuring her presence at every important royal events, following instruction of her medical team and health experts."

Meanwhile, some royal commentators and social media users believe Kate's latest announcement seems to be a blow to the Duchess of Sussex, who's said to be optimistic to make headlines this Christmas with her plans.

Meghan, who knows the art to remain in headlines, "is trying to strengthen her relationship with Hollywood stars and the people she knows in the industry," a separate source has claimed.

"Prince Harry is still willing to be with his royal relatives," according to the source.

They added: "Harry might be regretting some of his decisions he abruptly made."

Princess Kate has also teased the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as she shared a new video about invitation card for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will held at Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.

Harry and Meghan are not expected to receive the invite for the event, which will be attended about 1,600 inspiring people who support others in need.

However, Princess Kate also has a soft corner in her heart for the Duke and she wants him to return to his people.

There are also speculations that the former Suits star may make big announcement about her project and future plans.