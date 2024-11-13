K-drama 'The Trunk' unravels the mystery of love, lies, and deception

Get ready for the thrilling mystery K-drama The Trunk, adapted from Kim Ryeo-ryeong's 2015 novel.



Netflix has dropped the captivating full trailer, offering a glimpse into the intricate plot.

The Plot

"The Trunk" revolves around Jung-won, a lonely and anxious man who enters a one-year contract marriage with In-ji, a temporary spouse for the wealthy. Their union is facilitated by NM Company, introduced by Jung-won's ex-wife Seo-yeon.

As Jung-won navigates his new relationship, a mysterious trunk is recovered from a lake, revealing secrets about NM Company. As the police investigate, Jung-won uncovers more than he bargained for.

The Cast

Gong Yoo (Squid Game, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) stars as Jung-won, alongside Seo Hyun-jin (Why Her, Beauty Inside) as the disillusioned In-ji.

Jung Yun-ha (Big Bet) plays Seo-yeon, Jung-won's enigmatic and powerful ex-wife with ties to NM Company. Kim Dong-won (Love Song for Illusion) and Uhm Ji-won (Cold Blooded Intern) round out the cast.

The Trailer

Netflix's cryptic trailer sets the tone for the series. The clip opens with Jung-won texting Seo-yeon, saying, "If you stop me, I won't go through with the marriage."

Seo-yeon ignores his plea, and the wedding proceeds. As Jung-won and In-ji grow closer, he questions the purpose of their fake marriage. In-ji responds, "Some people are just desperate to hide their loneliness."

The trailer hints at a complex web of relationships and secrets.

Release Date

The Trunk premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 29.