Jamie Foxx shares new life motto after surviving medical complications

Jamie Foxx finally reveals his new life mantra after near-death experience in 2023

Jamie Foxx has recently shared his new life motto after surviving a near-death ‘medical emergency’ in 2023.

On November 12, The Burial actor took to Instagram and wrote, “No bad dayz is my mantra,” he now lives by.

“After surviving something that I thought I would never go through,” continued the 56-year-old.

Jamie said, “My good friend James who also happens to be my manager, gave me this phrase… I live by it now…”

Reflecting on his current life, the Baby Driver actor stated, “When you come through the darkness, the light looks brighter.”

“And while I’m at it I want to say thank you to everyone that sent up a prayer… I needed it,” he further said.

In the end, Jamie added, “If you need a spiritual tuneup right now, take a listen to commissioned TIS SO SWEET DECEMBER.”

Jamie will address his mystery health scare in Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, which will premiere on December 10.

For the unversed, Jamie experienced medical complications in April 2023 while he was filming the upcoming Netflix movie in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the actor will make a comeback to Netflix again on January 17, 2025 along with Cameron Diaz in Back in Action.