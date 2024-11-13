Gwen Stefani turns back time in bold nod to No Doubt days

Gwen Stefani blends her No Doubt era with modern Stefani in new music video

Gwen Stefani is bringing back the magic of her No Doubt days in her new music video for Somebody Else's.

In a teaser of the upcoming music video shared on HSN on Tuesday, November 11, the Don't Speak songstress was rocking a Vivienne Westwood corset from the Tragic Kingdom era, coupled with a modern Stefani twist.

In the brief clip for the new track, dusting off her iconic pieces from her wardrobe, Stefani, 55, dons a white corset paired with an orange-mustard wool checkered jacket.

This iconic Vivienne Westwood piece was first seen nearly three decades ago, during No Doubt’s Spiderwebs music video and Stefani’s rendition of Just a Girl on Late Night with David Letterman.

The Voice judge opted for a fresh, modern look for her glam, shifting away from her signature No Doubt-era bold red lips and thin brows.

Instead, she chose a glowing, dewy complexion with a glossy light pink pout—an updated version of her classic style.

The corset, which features a large rose detail, is a perfect fit for her floral, bouquet-inspired aesthetic.

Somebody Else's is the fifth single from 55-year-old Stefani's highly anticipated new album, Bouquet, slated to release on Friday, November 15.