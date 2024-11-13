Kensington Palace makes delightful announcement about Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton appears to be taking her royal return into a full stride as Kensington Palace confirmed a delightful news about the royal.

The Princess of Wales, who appeared for the sombre events to commemorate the fallen soldiers over the weekend, will be attending fourth Together at Christmas event.

The event is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday, December 6th, with Prince William be in attendance alongside other members of the royal family.

However, the appearance of the couple’s three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, has not yet been confirmed. It is expected that their appearance will be announced on the day of the event.

This will be the fourth time that Kate will be hosting the annual Christmas concert.

The palace revealed that Kate, who completed her nine-month cancer treatment in September, wanted the carol concert’s theme to celebrate those supporting others in need.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities,” the Palace statement read.

“This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.”

It continued, “This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”