Duchess Sophie wins hearts after touching exchange at Windsor: Watch

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, accompanied a 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, in a heartwarming gesture.

Emily had taken part in the BBC Children in Need and The One Show's fundraiser, The Challenge Squad, in which she took on The Long Walk. For the last stretch of the path, Sophie, dressed in slim-fit jeans, a roll-neck sweater and a field coat, joined the young woman to encourage her through the remaining walk.

The Palace shared a sweet video of a courageous youngster taking on the challenged and the sweet exchange she has with Duchess Sophie.

“BBC Children in Need have helped provide support for Emily, who has cerebral palsy,” the caption read under the video. “She is keen to give back and has taken on an epic challenge - walking further than she’s ever walked before on The Long Walk in Windsor. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised Emily by joining her during the penultimate stretch.”

Royal fans couldn't help but gush over the Duchess' kind gesture as they flooded the comment section with praises.



“Love Sophie, such a lovely down to earth lady, what an amazing end to Emily's challenge. What a fantastic young lady, well done!!” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Isn't Sophie just the best? And we'll done to that marvellous young lady, you should be so proud of yourself Emily.”

In the video, Sophie is seen making conversation with Emily, who describes the hardships she has had to face in order to “integrate in a society that doesn’t necessarily accept people like [her]”.

Listening intently to Emily through the, Sophie cheered for the youngster lauding her for the “huge effort” and how she should be “so proud.”

The outing comes after Sophie joined the royal family over the weekend for Remembrance Sunday festival and the parade to honour fallen soldiers.