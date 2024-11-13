‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ trailer sees Renee Zellweger re-enter dating scene

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer out with Renee Zellweger

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the third instalment in the Bridget Jones franchise, seems to have a new love triangle for the titular character.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie got released on Tuesday, Nov. 12, revealing the return of Renée Zellweger as the iconic Bridget.

The new film picks up four years after the tragic passing of her beloved husband, Mark Darcy, portrayed by Colin Firth. Now reentering the dating world, Bridget faces the ups and downs of single life while navigating her grief.

“You just have to get laid,” her friend Shazzer (Sally Phillips) advises her. Meanwhile, her ex, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), humorously chimes in, “You are effectively a nun. A very, very naughty nun.”

Daniel, previously presumed dead after a plane crash, was revealed to be alive in Bridget Jones’s Baby, and he’s now back for this new chapter.

In her quest to start over, Bridget’s friend Miranda (Sarah Solemani) creates a Tinder profile for her, though Bridget’s love life takes an unexpected turn when two men come to her aid after she gets stuck in a tree helping her children.

There’s Mr. Walker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), her kids' schoolteacher, and Roxster (Leo Woodall), a handsome stranger. As Roxster helps her down, Bridget jokingly calls it her “magical man-tree.”

The trailer follows Bridget as she bonds with both men, from joining Mr. Walker on a camping trip to a playful moment with Roxster, who jokes about his age, saying, “28. No, I’m just kidding. I’m 29.”

Set to Natasha Bedingfield’s These Words, the trailer gives glimpses of Bridget’s journey to rediscover joy while cherishing Mark’s memory.

Although Firth’s character appears only in a flashback, his presence is felt deeply as Bridget recalls, “In life, there are memories that will never leave us, but sometimes those memories are suddenly all you’re left with.”