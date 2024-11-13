Anne Hathaway shares throwback to 41 while celebrating 42nd Birthday

Anne Hathaway on 42nd birthday

Anne Hathaway is being grateful to everyone who contributed to a wonderful last year in her life, and looks forward to a better year ahead as she turns 42.

Hathaway celebrated turning 42 on Tuesday, Nov. 12, by posting a special video clip on Instagram, beginning with a cheerful wave from bed and continuing with a highlight reel from her past year.

The post featured her memorable appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, a glimpse of her nod to The Devil Wears Prada with Meryl Streep at the 2024 SAG Awards, several film festival moments, and the premiere of her latest film, The Idea of You, all set to Miley Cyrus’s 2007 song See You Again.

“To every mindful, demure person here (all of you of course): thank you for the gift that was 41!!!!” Hathaway wrote in the caption, nodding to a popular TikTok phrase.

“And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow,” she added.

“Hope to see you on the dance floor soon!”

Hathaway’s year included a role in Mother’s Instinct alongside Jessica Chastain, which she also celebrated in her video.

In October, she appeared at the New York City premiere of The Apprentice to support her friend Jeremy Strong, and also joined in commemorating the 10th anniversary of Interstellar, her 2014 sci-fi film directed by Christopher Nolan.



