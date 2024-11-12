Ben Affleck eager to finalise divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022

Ben Affleck opened up about his exertion over constant questions regarding Jennifer Lopez, as the actor awaits legal verdict on their divorce.

As per a close source, "The reason he may always look it when he is out and about is that photographers are constantly asking about 'J.Lo this', and 'J.Lo that'."

The insider further revealed that, Ben wants to move on but the repeated questions about the 55-year-old, and the delay in divorce proceedings are making him strained.

"Ben is not miserable," a source shared with DailyMail.

The informant also disclosed that the 52-year-old feels contented over Jennifer’s move of focusing on herself as he stated, “glad she's doing red carpets and looking glamorous."

On the contrary, the only reason which might have caused a hurdle for the duo to move on, could be their collaboration for the new movie, Unstoppable.

For the unversed, the Get Right vocalist marked her first meeting with the Gone Girl star on the set of Gigli, in December 2001.

And, the very next year the couple got engaged. However, they called it off soon.

Almost 20 years later, the media personalities started dating again and tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, mentioning irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage.