Coldplay's Chris Martin carries out 'unusual' ritual before boarding airplane

Chris Martin has superstitious belief about his death

Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin seems to have a superstitious mindset as he fears that he might die in a plane crash one day just like American singer and songwriter, Buddy Holly.

Due to this anxiety, Martin has adopted a very unique habit of necking the runway tarmac before boarding every plane.

According to RadarOnline, the Fix You singer recently carried out this unusual rite at the Sydney airport before embarking his journey to Auckland, New Zealand in a private jet.

The onlookers witnessed Chris getting down on his knees and hands and pressing his lips on the ground.

The 47-year-old vocalist adopted this act after experiencing a near-to-death incident in 2005 when his aircraft was hit by a dust storm while it flew over West Africa.

In a confession, Chris added: “It was so terrifying, the plane was all over the place.”

"Once a year, for a week, all this dust blows over from the Sahara Desert. You could not see a thing. I couldn't see the ground and as it turns out, nor could the pilot.

A Sky Full of Stars artist said: "I found out we were about 200 meters up. The plane dropped. I don't know how he landed it. I was convinced he wasn't going to.”

Chris, 47, admitted that he was thinking about his daughter the whole time, who was born one year before the event took place. He thought that she would have to find a stepdad soon.

The rockstar has often been spotted pecking the runway before flying to his planned destinations.