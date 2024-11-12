Diddy shifts to low-security jail having access to female unit

Sean Diddy Combs faces another lawsuit filed by GF Cassandra Ventura in 2023

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has been shifted to another unit where inmates can peep on female convicts, as he awaits his May 5 trial.

A former inmate, Gene Borrello explained the environment at the respective 4 North unit of Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC).

“There are grates in one of the rooms of 4 North. They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them.”

Moreover, he opened up that some females of the unit once worked as models, professional strippers who claimed to have been invited by Diddy’s squad for the alleged freak-off parties.

Gene went on mentioning that most of them are 'drug addicts' and insanely vulgar.

Another former-inmate, known as G-Lock, unveiled that female prisoners often get involved in immodest behavior, which can be seen through the grate.

“They’ll show their t–s and play with their c—-ies,” he boldly proclaimed.

However, the 55-year-old's current residing area is designed for the high-profile prisoners, which comes with more leniency and amenities.

The facilities include flexible routine, air hockey, board games, a gym, and tablets for movies and music.

The disgraced rapper, who is facing serious allegation for s** trafficking and prostitution, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York City.

Sean Diddy Combs is also facing another lawsuit, brought in late 2023 by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, which reads accusations of rape and physical abuse.