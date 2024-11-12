Blake Shelton launching singing competition 'The Road' with 'revolutionary' twist

Blake Shelton previously coached 9 winners over 23 seasons of 'The Voice' before his departure in 2023

Blake Shelton isn’t done with music competitions just yet.

A year after his departure from The Voice, the country star, 48, is gearing up to launch a new show called The Road, set to air on CBS in fall of 2025, per Deadline.

Teaming up with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, along with, Shelton will executive produce the series, which promises to put aspiring country artists through the paces of a real tour. Contestants will compete to earn a spot as an opener for a top-tier artist, getting a taste of life on the road in the process.

“I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my longtime collaborator, Lee, on The Road,” Shelton shared in a press release. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”

Sheridan described the series as a break from traditional talent shows, focusing instead on the grit of real touring life. “No more shiny floors and studio audiences… Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd,” he said.

He also highlighted the “revolution taking place in country music,” adding, “Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture.”

Having coached nine winners over 23 seasons of The Voice, Shelton is well-equipped to spot fresh talent — and The Road will be his next stage to find it.