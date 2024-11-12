Famous British TV legend faces career 'uncertainty' amid new challenges

BBC's Sir David Jason faces uncertain career despite numerous accolades

British TV legend is making a shocking claim about his career as he is ‘trying desperately’ to be cast in roles.

Sir David Jason, who is best known for playing Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses from 1981 until 1991, opened up about his career struggles despite his vast experience.

During an exclusive interview with Radio Times, the 84-year-old actor explained, “I’m trying desperately to convince producers and directors that I’ve got many characters still left to play.

“Senior actors have got a tremendous amount to offer.”

The actor, who was last seen co-presenting BBC series titled David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed alongside The Repair Shop star Jay Blades, revealed that he was “open to offers” for new TV projects.

Although he expressed immense gratitude for ‘fulfilling’ career, Sir David shared that he still had an acting regret.

He told BBC Breakfast last month, “My real disappointment or regret was that I always wanted to be a National Theatre player.

“It was just that romantic image of playing in those big productions, with those big, wonderful actors. That never happened.”

On professional front, the veteran actor also starred in A Touch of Frost, Open All Hours, and Still Open All Hours.