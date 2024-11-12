Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates intimate birthday with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday celebrations seem to be continuing for a while longer.

For the unversed, the Titanic star celebrated his golden jubilee as he turned 50 years old on November 11, 2024.

According to Daily Mail, Leonardo was spotted leaving an intimate birthday dinner with his current love interest, Vittoria Ceretti, and close pals.

The couple was photographed at Stella Ristorante in New York City on November 10, 2024.

For this second star-studded birthday bash, the Inception actor wore a black zip-up sweatshirt paired with a baseball cap.

On the other hand, Leonardo’s girlfriend donned a black coat and a striped top which she complemented with ripped denim shorts.

For the birthday bash, the duo was accompanied by several other renowned Hollywood celebrities including Joel Edgerton, Evan Ross, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and Christine Centenera.

This private dinner was followed by a lavish get-together thrown by Leonardo on November 9.

Reportedly, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Robin Thicke and Brad Pitt attended the celebrations of the globally known actor.

Page Six reported that The Wolf of Wall Street actor invited around 500 guests to the previous event.

It is also worth mentioning that Leonardo and Vittoria recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple.