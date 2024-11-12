Chris Evans drops hint about new project with 'scruffy' move

Chris Evans stuns fans with brand new look

Chris Evans is finally opening up about his bushy new beard during his Red One press tour.

The 43-year-old actor, who recently attended the premiere in New York City on Monday, November 11, revealed the real reason behind sporting his new beard.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Gifted star said that he’s currently filming for an upcoming project, explaining the choice behind facial hair.

He told the outlet that it was for “a job I am working on. It’s a film called Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-Joy and John Malkovich.”

His dramatic transformation stunned fans at the Red One London Event as the actor rocked long hair with his excessively grown beard.

Fans were quick to react to his scruffy new look on various social media platforms. One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a comment that read, “Chris Evans is so FINE.”

According to the Deadline, Sacrifice- which also stars Brendan Fraser, Salma Hayek, Charli XCX, and Vincent Cassel in lead roles, tells the tale of a zealous Prophet Joan, who forces hostages on a deadly quest to save humanity.

The outlet also confirmed that the plot is an adaptation of the Joan Of Arc story.