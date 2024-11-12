Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy last intimate date before 'separation'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce come together one last time before they go their separate ways.

The Karma singer wrapped up the US leg of the record-breaking Eras Tour November 3 with her last of the three consecutive shows at Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl Champion aided the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs win the game against Denver Broncos Sunday, November 10.

The current richest female musician will head to Canada where she will resume the tour in Toronto, and bring the tour its finale in Vancouver December 8.

On the other hand, the NFL star is set to hit the field again Sunday, November 17 to face off against Buffalo Bills.

Now, as per a source of Page Six, before they are again torn apart by their respective packed schedules, they want to make the most of the ‘break’ and spend some quality time ‘alone’.

The insider told the outlet, “They don’t always get a lot of alone time together, so when they do, they make sure and make the most of it when they can,”

“Taylor and Travis are enjoying some down time for the next couple of days before they both have to get back to their busy schedules,” the source mentioned.

The source further revealed how the ‘it’ couple is very chill and likes to spend downtime like a ‘typical couple’.

For the unversed, the global pop icon and the American footballer celebrated the Chiefs win with pro tennis players, Frances Tiafoe, and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield in the private suite, according to an Instagram post Monday, November 11.

On the work front, Swift just bagged six nominations at the Grammys 2025. The nominations won by the Shake It Off crooner are:

1. Album of The Year (The Tortured Poets Department)

2. Best Pop Vocal Album (The Tortured Poets Department)

3. Record of The Year (Fortnight)

4. Song of The Year (Fortnight)

5. Best Music Video (Fortnight)

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Us)