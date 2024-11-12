Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole makes shocking claims regarding Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole recalled her love life with ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce, revealing that his relationship with Taylor Swift turned into a nightmare for her.
On November 12, The Mirror reported that the NFL player's ex-girlfriend appeared on the podcast Unapologetically Angel alongside Angel Reese.
During the interview, Nicole claimed that Taylor's romance with Travis left her alone as other Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends (WAGs) are no longer friends with her.
Kayla also revealed how her old beau's relationship with the Cruel Summer singer has affected her connections with Travis and his friends.
The 32-year-old socialite added, "I think behind closed doors, the hardest part about a breakup is losing your partner, your best friend, and this person you talk to every single day."
"You go from speaking every day to having to cut ties, this also extends to not just the person you were in a relationship with but also their family, friends, and people you've grown close to. I think that's a huge challenge," Kayla remarked.
For the unversed, Travis and Kayla dated for six years. The two sparked romance speculations in 2017. However, the pair parted ways in 2022.
On the other hand, Travis and Taylor have been romantically connected since September 2023.
