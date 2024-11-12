Alec Baldwin dishes out details about his upcoming reality show

Alec Baldwin shares details about his forthcoming reality show, 'The Baldwins'

Alec Baldwin has recently dished out details about his family’s upcoming reality show, The Baldwins.

Speaking with Associated Press, the Rust star shared interesting tidbits about his show that will document his life with his wife Hilaria Baldwin as well as their seven children.

When asked what it was like to film a show without a script, he quipped, “I wasn’t very fun. Tell me what to do!”

A source spilled to PEOPLE, “Hilaria can't wait to share more about her family life. She knows she lives a privileged life, but she still has to juggle and prioritize like many moms.”

“Family life with all the kids is chaotic. But Hilaria is great at managing everything,” remarked an insider.

The source pointed out, “Hilaria will share her every day tips how to balance life.”

“She’s a huge believer that a strong marriage makes everyone happier,” said an insider.

The source opened up that the couple is very “fun together and watching them together as a team will be a treat”.

“The best part about them is that they don't fudge the bad — they are very honest about how messy life is, but they see it as a beautiful mess,” added an insider.

The source divulged that Alec was previously skeptical about entering the world of reality.

“He was not as comfortable in the spotlight. He needed a bit of convincing to do the show,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, Alec also teased the show’s release date while speaking to AP.

“It will come out in January 2025,” he disclosed.