Selena Gomez gushes about Benny Blanco after big milestone

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating in Summer 2023

Benny Blanco might be contending to win the title of People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive (SMA) but he has already won Selena Gomez’s heart.

The 32-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram and paid a tribute to her beau with a picture from his People Magazine interview for SMA issue on Monday, November 11th.

Alongside the picture of Blanco laying on a dinner table serving pizza, the Love On songstress wrote a loving note.

“Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.”

The next story post featured a touching quote that the Only Murders in the Building actress dedicated to her boyfriend.

“I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do,” read the note.

This comes after the I Can’t Get Enough singer revealed in his interview with the outlet that he has learned to make Gomez’s favourite fast food dish at home.

“[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I've practiced a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side ... I do it all from scratch,” he said.

Sharing a tip for others, he said, “Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it — learn it.”

“If you don't know how to learn it, get it from Postmates and put it on a plate and pretend you cooked it," Blanco joked before adding "No, lying is bad! We never lie. Especially if you're a guy, we're disgusting. No one should even look at us. Try to be chivalrous: Tell her how pretty she is. Chivalry's not dead.”