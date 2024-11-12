Steve Burton’s reacts to Kelly Monaco’s ‘General Hospital’ exit: ‘At a Loss’

Steve Burton over Kelly Monaco’s General Hospital exit

Steve Burton’s “very sad” over his General Hospital co-star Kelly Monaco’s exit from the show.

The 54-year-old remembered his last moments with his longtime castmate on the Friday, November 1, episode of his podcast The Daily Drama.

“I was really at a loss in the sense of I wasn’t sure how to play this,” the actor said. “Obviously, we have a huge history. Obviously, we’ve worked together for a long time, so there was all of these things going on, but I didn’t have a clear vision.”

Burton, who played Jason Morgan on ABC's General Hospital, first appeared alongside Kelly Monaco in 2003 when she joined the series as Sam McCall.

Over the years, their characters shared a complex, on-again, off-again relationship that captivated fans.

However, in August, it was announced that Monaco would be departing from the show. Her final episode, which featured Sam’s tragic exit, aired earlier this month, marking the end of an era for the character.

Burton also reflected on filming a scene with Monaco in the hospital, which featured Jason’s goodbye to Sam before her death.

“I had to shoot that stuff with her first and then go backward,” Burton recalled on his podcast.

“It was very sad because Kelly was obviously leaving, and then the emotion of the character passing and all these things, and I just thought everybody really did a wonderful job,” he remembered.

“It was really interesting to have gotten all that emotion out and then have to go back. I know people in movies do this all the time, but as an actor, it’s not your favourite thing to do.”