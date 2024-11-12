Megan Fox expecting first baby with MGK again after first miscarriage

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly expecting first baby together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are looking forward to a bigger family.

The pregnant Jennifer’s Body star is expecting her first baby with her partner Machine Gun Kelly’s after the couple suffered a miscarriage previously.

Fox shared the good news on Monday after taking to her Instagram with a post, writing in the caption, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

In the Instagram album, she posted a snap that featured her covered in oil as she cradled her bump. She shared another snap of a First Response pregnancy test coming out positive.

The 38-year-old already shares three children, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 34, co-parents his 15-year-old daughter Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, with MGK proposing two years later.

During a performance at the Billboard Music Awards, MGK hinted at a pregnancy loss, dedicating the set to the couple’s “unborn child.”

Fox reflected on the emotional experience in her poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, released in November 2023.

Speaking to WWD, she described the miscarriage as “difficult” to come to terms with.

She recalled, “This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering.”