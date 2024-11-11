Quentin Tarantino likes Hugh Grant’s THIS movie

Hugh says Quentin Tarantino does love THIS movie

Hugh Grant has recently revealed Quentin Tarantino shared his adulation for 2007 musical rom-com movie, Music And Lyrics.

Speaking with Letterboxd, Hugh said, “Quentin does love that movie.”

“I had this weird experience that some do in London: this sweaty person pushed his way through the crowd to me, and it was Quentin Tarantino,” remarked the Notting Hill actor.

Hugh mentioned, “And to my enormous surprise, he said, ‘Oh, man, I love Music and Lyrics.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actor mentioned, “Music and Lyrics’ dancing was hell, because it was free-form, express yourself, enjoy the music, feel it like a real rock star,” said Grant. “I’m so not that person, and I really struggled with that.”

Hugh further said that now he’s grown up a bit, the actor likened his work in Paddington 2 or Wonka to classic forms of cinema and is proud to be in that lineage.

“For free-form, it was difficult. In ‘Music and Lyrics’ and in ‘Love Actually,’ that’s hard, but the older I get, the more I love song-and-dance in films,” he told Letterboxd.

Hugh pointed out, “And the more I watch Fred Astaire movies and things like that, I just think, ‘What’s the point of any other kind of film? They’re so exquisite.’”

“It’s so sad that they’re not fashionable anymore, the great Hollywood musicals. Bring them back; I’d love to be in one,” he added.